Dream11 Team Prediction

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - WBN vs FRK Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match at Weserstadion 12 AM IST

When: June 6, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Bay Arena

Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M Neuer

Defenders: A Davies, B Pavard, D Alaba, S Bender

Midfielders: J Kimmich, S Gnabry, K Bellarabi, K Demirbay

Forwards: R Lewandowski (C), K Havertz (VC)

Likely Playing XI

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Nadiem Amiri, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman

SQUADS

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku

