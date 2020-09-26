Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 – Online Football Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s LEV vs LEP Match at BayArena, Leverkusen: With an aim to continue their top form in the ongoing Bundesliga 2020-21 competition, RB Leipzig will be looking to pick up from where they left off on their travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday afternoon. The Bundesliga 2020-21 LEV vs LEP football match will begin at 7 PM IST – Saturday. Leverkusen were left frustrated in their efforts to earn the three points in their opening game of the season in their first Bundesliga contest since the departure of Kai Havertz. They were unable to find the back of the net in a goalless draw with Wolfsburg and they now face a tough test as they welcome RB Leipzig to the BayArena. The visitors earned a solid success last week as they got their season off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Mainz 05 and having ended the last campaign with five successive away victories, they will be confident of further success here. Leverkusen may take some time to adapt without Havertz who played such a key role for them and with that in mind, Leipzig can make it back-to-back wins to start the campaign. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020-21 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. Also Read - DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Sunday September 27

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig will start at 7 PM IST – September 26. Also Read - Alica Schmidt: Meet 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Borussia Dortmund's New Fitness Coach Who is Making Heads Turn | PICS

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen. Also Read - WBA vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Football Match at The Hawthorns 10 PM IST Saturday, September 26

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hradecky

Defenders: Tapsoba, Bender, Sinkgraven, Upamecano

Midfielders: Sabitzer, Aranguiz, Bellarabi

Strikers: Forsberg (VC), Poulsen (C), Diaby

LEV vs LEP Predicted Playing XIs

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby.

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen.

LEV vs LEP SQUADS

Bayer Leverkusen (LEV): Niklas Lomb, Ramazan Ozcan, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Wendell, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Florian Wirtz, Kevin Volland, Lucas Alario, Kai Havertz, Paulinho-Filho.

RB Leipzig (LEP): Alex Dos Santos, Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Caio Henrique, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias, Oscar Clemente, Rodrigo Riquelme, Toni Moya, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic, Joao Felix, Sergio Camello, Vitolo, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEV Dream11 Team/ LEP Dream11 Team/ Bayer Leverkusen Dream11 Team/ RB Leipzig Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.