Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bayer Leverkusen vs VFL Wolfsburg Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match LEV vs WOL at Veltins-Arena: In another exciting clash of Bundesliga 2020, Bayer Leverkusen will go up against VfL Wolfsburg at the BayArena, Leverkusen on Tuesday (Wednesday in India). The Bundesliga encounter between the two sides will begin at 12 AM (IST – May 27 in India). Bayer Leverkusen are currently occupying the fourth position in the league standings. They have 53 points under their belt with 16 wins to their name (Losses 6, Draws 5). As for VfL Wolfsburg, they occupy the sixth spot on the Bundesliga table with 39 points in 27 games. With their consistent performances, Wolfsburg are staying firm in the race for Europa League spots.

While Leverkusen would try to register another home victory to stay well on the course to the champions league, Wolfsburg would be happy to go back with anything out of this game.. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Bayer Leverkusen vs VFL Wolfsburg will start at 12 AM IST (May 27 in India).

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen

My Dream11 Team

GK: K Casteels

DEF: E Tapsoba, M Weiser, S Bender, K Mbabu

MID: M Diaby, K Demribay, K Bellarabi (VC), X Schlager

ST: K Havertz (C), W Weghorst

LEV vs WOL Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky (GK); Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Wendell; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby; Havertz.

VFL Wolfsburg: Casteels (GK); Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Schlager, Arnold; Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo; Weghorst.

LEV vs WOL SQUADS

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Ozcan, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Wendell, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Florian Wirtz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Nadiem Amiri, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Julian Baumgartlinger, Karim Bellarabi, Charles Aranguiz, Paulinho-Filho, Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario, Kevin Volland.

VfL Wolfsburg: Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, William Furtado, Marcel Tisserand, Kevin Mbabu, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Iba May, Julian Justvan, Xaver Schlager, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho, Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ismail Azzaoui, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Omar Marmoush, Joao Victor, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, Admir Mehmedi.

