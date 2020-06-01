Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has slammed fellow drivers for maintaining silence over the issue of racism as protests erupted across the USA after the death of George Floyd. Also Read - We Must Listen to Each Other And Never Turn Our Backs on Senseless Brutality: Michael Jordan Condemns George Floyd's Death

Hamilton has been quite vocal when it comes to racism having in the past backed the likes for Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during national anthem, a gesture to protest the issue civil rights abuse against black people in America.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton posted on Instagram.

“Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you who you [sic] are and I see you…” he wrote.

The video footage of a former police officer pinning an unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee before he died has sparked outrage in the USA leading to violent demonstrations. As a result curfews have been imposed across 40 cities following incidents of police vehicles being put on fire and looting.

“I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully,” he said.

“There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change. This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classisim and that we are all the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to,” he said.

Top American sportspersons including Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, LeBrone James among others have spoken about the incident, condemning the police brutality.