Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is set to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for Coronavirus. While Hamilton has gone into self-isolation, this news will come as a shock for his fans who long to get a glimpse of the British star in the Mercedes. Also Read - More Lies Exposed: Leaked Documents Reveal China Lied About Covid-19 & Mishandled The Pandemic

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating,” said an FIA statement. Also Read - Divya Bhatnagar Health Update: Actor's Brother Reveals Condition is Critical, She is Also Suffering From Pneumonia

“He woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” a statement from Hamilton’s Mercedes team said.

“Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest. Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain,” the statement read.

The Briton is the third F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19 this season, following Sergio Perez at Silverstone and Lance Stroll in Germany.

Mercedes reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne will travel to Bahrain after Formula E testing in Valencia on Tuesday, as was previously planned. However, the team have yet to confirm who will replace Hamilton, saying they will do so in due course.

Hamilton needs a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock, and therefore remains a doubt for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

(With Formula One inputs)