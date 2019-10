Dream11 Prediction

LF vs KQK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today Match 8 Women’s Champions League T20 between Lalitpur Falcons vs Kat Queens Kathmandu at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 9:15 AM IST:

Having suffered two defeats in as many matches, Lalitpur Falcons will be seeking their first win as they take on Kat Queens Kathmandu. While Falcons will be looking to salvage some pride, Kat Queens Kathmandu will be looking to seal their second win in their third match and try and finish in the top two of the points table.

TOSS – The toss between the Lalitpur Falcons vs Kat Queens Kathmandu will take place at 08.45 AM (IST).

Time: 9.15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

LF vs KQK Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – M Thapa

Batter –R Thapa, M Chaudhary, R Bohara

All-Rounders –R Chhetri, I Bist, N Thapa

Bowlers – S Bist, S Rai, L Saud, Karuna Bhandari

My Dream11 Team

M Thapa, R Thapa, M Chaudhary, R Bohara, R Chhetri (captain), I Bist, N Thapa (vice-captain), S Bist, S Rai, L Saud, Karuna Bhandari

LF vs KQK Predicted 11

Lalitpur Falcons: S Magar, Nary Thapa (c), S Chaudhary, M Chaudhary, K Sen, S Khadka, B Roshani, K Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, S Thapa, Alisha KC

Kat Queens Kathmandu: Roma Thapa, RC Belbashi (c), RS Chaulagain, Sobha Aale, Apsari Begam, Mamta Thapa, I Bist, Sangita Rai, SC Kumari, S Bist, L Saud

SQUADS:

Lalitpur Falcons:

Kat Queens Kathmandu: Rashmi Sharma, Sobha Aale, Roma Thapa, Rubina Chhetri (C), Apsari Begam, Mamta Thapa (WK), Ishwori Bist, Sangita Rai, Saraswoti Kumari, Suman Bist, Laxmi Saud, Nitu Bhandari, Maneesha Rana.

