LFL vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction

LFL vs XFT CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Match at 5:30 PM IST, August 7, 2020: In the best of three semi-finals, Xinjiang Flying Tigers square off against Liaoning Flying Leopards today. In their first meeting, Liaoning won 116-88 and a victory today will seal their passage to the final. Also Read - NS vs SH Dream11 Team Hints, Malaysian T10 Bash: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, 2nd T10 at Kinrara Oval at 5:10 PM IST Friday August 7

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - ECC vs MAL Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Evergreen Cricket Club vs Malmo Cricket Club, Shield Final at Limhamnsfaltet 5:00 PM IST Friday August 7

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - CS vs WW Dream11 Team Hints, Malaysian T10 Bash: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Central Smashers vs Western Warriors, 1st T10 at Kinrara Oval at 2:30 PM IST Friday August 7

LFL vs XFT My Dream11 Team

Z Jiwei, S Gao, K Makan, Z Xuan Liu, Q Lin, O. J. Mayo, R Jiang, Z Qi (SP)

LFL vs XFT Squads

Liaoning Flying Leopards: Minchen Chong, Tian-ju He, ShiYan Gao, Ailun Guo, KaiQi Sun, Zhuang Ma, Xiaoxu Li, Liu Yan Yu, Zhao Jiwei, Zhi Xuan Liu, Yan Shouqi, Lu Zijie, Xu Guo, Dejun Han, Wang Huadong

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LFL Dream11 Team/ XFT Dream11 Team/ Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Team/ Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.