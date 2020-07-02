LFL vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction

CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Match at 5:05 PM IST, July 2: The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - FDF vs VFB Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SG Findorff EV vs VFB Fallersleben Match 15 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 5:30 PM IST Thursday July 2

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - KSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips KSV Cricket vs SG Findorff EV Match 14 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 3:00 PM IST Thursday July 2

LFL vs ZL My Dream11 Team

S Gao, J Zhao, A Guo, J Li, T He, W Huadong, D Han (SP), J Hu Also Read - QE vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Match at 1:00 PM IST July 2 Thursday

LFL vs ZL Squads

Liaoning Flying Leopards: Minchen Chong, O. J. Mayo, Xu Guo, KaiQi Sun, Tian-ju He, Wang Huadong, Lu Zijie, Dejun Han, Xiaoxu Li, Liu Yan Yu, Zhao Jiwei, ShiYan Gao, Zhuang Ma, Ailun Guo, Zhi Xuan Liu, Yan Shouqi

Zhejiang Guangsha Lions: Zhu Junlong, Zheng Liu, Jinglong Li, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jinxiao Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LFL Dream11 Team/ ZL Dream11 Team/ Liaoning Flying Leopards Dream11 Team/ Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.