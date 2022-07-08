Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy continues his red hot form to storm into the semi-final of the Malaysian Masters 2022. With straight set wins over Kanta Tsuneyama, Prannoy will be a force to reckon with in the semi-final.

Top Indian shuttlers — P.V Sindhu, H.S Prannoy, B. Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap — advanced to the second round while compatriot Saina Nehwal made a first-round exit at the Malaysia Masters 2022, here on Wednesday.

Former world champion Sindhu advanced to the second round women’s singles event after a hard-fought 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 win over China’s He Bing Jiao in 56 minutes at the Axiata Arena.

Sindhu, who had lost to He Bing Jiao in the first round of the Indonesia Open last month, dominated the early exchanges to build a massive 11-3 lead heading into the first break. The Indian player then controlled the game to take a 1-0 lead.

After the change of ends, Jiao led the two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu 11-7 at the break. The Indian ace, with a four-point streak, levelled the game at 11-all but He Bing Jiao regrouped quickly and stretched the match into the decider.

Here are all the updates from the Malaysian Masters Quarter-final