LIE vs QUV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Capelle

Liege CC vs Qui Vive Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIE vs QUV at Sportpark Bermweg: In match no. 19 of ECS T10 Capelle tournament, Qui Vive will take on Liege CC at the Sportpark Bermweg on Thursday. The ECS T10 Capelle LIE vs QUV match will start at 6:30 PM IST – September 2. Liege have played five matches and have lost all of them. They are placed at the fourth spot in the standings. On the other hand, Qui Vive have looked completely out of ideas in this competition, as they have been completely outplayed in all of their 6 matches. They are currently placed at bottom of the standings with no points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle toss between Qui Vive and Liege CC will take place at 6 PM IST – September 2.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

LIE vs QUV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Adnan Razaaq (VC)

Batsmen – Ashish Arora, Maninder Singh, Muhammad Muneeb

All-rounders – Burhan Niaz, Murad Jiwa (C), Umair Butt, Ishan Jaiswal

Bowlers – Arnav Mishra, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Waqas Raja

LIE vs QUV Probable Playing XIs

Liege CC: Harman Singh (wk), Khurram Cheema, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt (C), Adnan Razzaq, Waqas Raja, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Sairab Zahid, Shafiullah Zakhel, Hafiz Iqbal.

Qui Vive: Varun Kumar, Ashish Arora, Kumaran Thirumalai, Maninder Singh, Ishan Jaiswal, Arnav Mishra, Palas Nuwal (wk), Puneet Bindlish, Jeyapaul Vasan, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy (C).

LIE vs QUV Squads

Liege CC: Umair Butt (C), Harman Singh, Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Waqas Raja, Mussayab Jamil (wk), Khurram Cheema, Hafiz Iqbal, Abdul Rehman, Gagan Maan, Jahanjeb Gul.

Qui Vive: Ajay Kotnala, Amit Kumar, Arnav Mishra, Ashish Arora, Bala Gurumurthy, Imran Shaik, Janapati Janapati, Jeyapaul Vasan, Keshav Ranjan, Kumaran Thirumalai, Msingh Singh, Murad Jiwa, Naveen Balaji, Palas Nuwal, Puneet Bindlish, Sabir Shaikh, Santhosh Ravi, Satyajeet Singh, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Vivek Babu Varnam.

