LIE vs VVV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Capelle

Liege CC vs Veni Vedi Vici Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIE vs VVV at Sportpark Bermweg: In match no. 20 of ECS T10 Capelle tournament, Veni Vedi Vici will take on Liege CC at the Sportpark Bermweg on Thursday. The ECS T10 Capelle LIE vs VVV match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 2. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far, which makes Veni Vedi Vici firm favourites for this fixture. With six wins in as many games, they are sitting on the numero spot in the team standings. On the other hand, Liege's have lost all their five games so far and are reeling at the penultimate place in the team standings.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle toss between Veni Vedi Vici and Liege CC will take place at 8 PM IST – September 2.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

LIE vs VVV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Adnan Razaaq

Batsmen – Zishan Javaid Akram, Muhammad Muneeb, Sheraz Sheikh

All-rounders – Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad (C), Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi (VC), Burhan Niaz

Bowlers – Mahesh Hans, Shafiullah Zakhel, Waqas Raja

LIE vs VVV Probable Playing XIs

Liege CC: Umair Butt (C), Harman Singh (WK), Adnan Razzaq, Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Waqas Raja, Khurram Cheema, Hafiz Iqbal.

Veni Vedi Vici: Ashir Abid, Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira.

LIE vs VVV Squads

Liege CC: Umair Butt (C), Harman Singh, Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Waqas Raja, Mussayab Jamil (wk), Khurram Cheema, Hafiz Iqbal, Abdul Rehman, Gagan Maan, Jahanjeb Gul.

Veni Vedi Vici: Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (wk), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mahesh Hans, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Khan, Omid Rahimi, Noman Meraj, Ali Rashid, Ashir Abid.

