‘Life is so Funny’: Andre Russell Claims After Helping West Indies Beat England in 1st T20I

WI vs Eng: Russell picked up three wickets and then hit a breathtaking 14-ball 29* to take his side over the line.

Barbados: The fact that the Windies cricket team did not qualify for the ODI World Cup must have hurt them, but yesterday’s show at Barbados against England must have given them hope. The Windies team beat England by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. While this is a good start for the hosts, the chief architect of the win has to be Andre Russell. The all-rounder, making a comeback to the national team, came good with the ball and the bat.

Russell picked up three wickets and then hit a breathtaking 14-ball 29* to take his side over the line. After the match, Russell, who was awarded the player of the match, claimed ‘life is so funny’. He also revealed that since he got a call to play for the national side, he has been dreaming of winning the player of the match.

“Actually, life is so funny. When I got a call-up two weeks back, I was dreaming about getting a MoM award, I didn’t know how it would have happen though. Since the CPL season, the wicket has been up and down, two-paced, you’ll have to bowl a lot more cutters. Early on in their innings, runs were scored when there was pace,” Russell said at the post-match presentation.

“We bowled very well in the latter half. It was all about batting in pairs, we both have power (on himself and Powell), we knew we could finish off the game if we batted deep,” he added.

