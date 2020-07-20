LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Hints

LIG vs CYM Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Limassol Gladiators CC vs Cyrpus Moufflons CC at 1:30 PM IST July 20: Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

" Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It's a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas," ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: " We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams."

Toss: The toss between Limassol Gladiators CC and Cyrpus Moufflons CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

LIG vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Gurdeep Sharma (captain), Shahid Ali (vice-captain), Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Honey Gori, Ghulam Murtaza, Muneeb Mughal, Sadiq Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Babar Ayub, Lakhwinder Singh

LIG vs CYM SQUADS

Limassol Gladiators CC: Asifur Rahman, Shahid Ali, Shahzeb Shah, Venkat Reddy, Bilal Ahmad, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai, Pradeep Gangappa, Rakibul Hasan, Sadiq Khan, Honey Gori, Babar Ayub, Naresh Kumar

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Muneeb Mughal, Arslan Ashraf, Zeeshan Sarwar, Nalin Pathirana, Ravi Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Chamal Sadun, Minhas Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh

