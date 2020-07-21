LIG vs NCT Dream11 Team Hints

LIG vs NCT Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers at 1:30 PM IST July 21: On the opening day of the league, five matches were played. Punjab Lions played maximum number of matches – three in all and won all comprehensively. Amdocs played two and lost both and so did Limassol Gladiators. Cyprus Moufflons won both their matches while Nicosia Tigers lost their sole match of the day.

Day 1 Results

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Limassol Gladiators and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

LIG vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Noman Zeb (captain), Bilal Ahmad (vice-captain), Venkat Reddy, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Naresh Kumar, Anwar Jahid, Faruk Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Shahid Ali, Yasir Khan

LIG vs NCT SQUADS

Limassol Gladiators: Anwar Jahid, Asraf ud-din, Naresh Kumar, Rakibul Hasan, Honey Gori, Shahid Ali, Noman Zeb, Venkat Reddy, Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rahman, Sadiq Khan, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai, Pradeep Gangappa

Nicosia Tigers: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Sujantha Perera, Sukhjeet Singh, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Yasir Khan, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Gurapartap Singh, Tarandit Singh, Satnam Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Malka Dulaj, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Faruk Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Amit Kumar, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga

