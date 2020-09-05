Dream11 Team Prediction

LIG vs NOD Women’s 50 Over: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Lightning vs Northern Diamonds Women’s 50 Over ODI Match Probable XIs at Grace Road, Leicester 3.00 PM IST September 5:

In the English Women’s 50 Over, we have Lightning squaring off against Northern Diamonds at Grace Road, Leicester.

Northern Diamonds have had a great start to their campaign as they have managed to win both of the games they have played so far. Lightning, on the other hand, have had a contrasting fortune as they have lost both of the games they have played.

TOSS – The toss between Lightning vs Northern Diamonds will take place at 3 PM (IST) – August 16.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

My Dream11 Team

WK: B Heath, S Bryce

BAT: H Armitage, G Ballinger, R Fackrell

AR: J Gunn, S Kallis, K Bryce

BOWL: B Langston, L Higham, S Munro

Likely 11

Lightning: Abigail Freeborn (wk), Sarah Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Grace Ballinger, Ria Fackrell, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Ilenia Sims

Northern Diamonds: Abigail Freeborn (wk), Sarah Bryce, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Rachel Hopkins, Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Alex Macdonald, Layla Tipton

SQUADS

Lightning (LIG): Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Grace Ballinger, Ria Fackrell, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Ilenia Sims, Leah Kellogg, Lucy Higham, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro

Northern Diamonds (NOD): Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Bryce, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Rachel Hopkins, Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Alex Macdonald, Layla Tipton, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater, Ella Telford

