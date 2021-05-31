LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Predictions England ODD
Lightning vs Northern Diamonds Dream11 Team Prediction England ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LIG vs NOD at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground: In another exciting match of England ODD 2021, NODana Jaguars will take on Lightning vs Northern Diamonds at the Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground on Monday. The England ODD LIG vs NOD match will start at 03:00 PM IST – May 31. Here is the England ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction, LIG vs NOD Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, LIG vs NOD Probable XIs England ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, Fantasy Playing Tips – England ODD.
TOSS: The England ODD toss between Lightning vs Northern Diamonds will take place at 02:30 PM IST – May 31
Time: 03.00 PM IST.
Venue: Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground
LIG vs NOD My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper – Sterre Kalis
Batters – Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont (VC), Ami Campbell
All-rounders – Natalie Sciver, Kathryn Bryce (C), Hollie Armitage, Lucy Higham
Bowlers – Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Sonia Odedra
LIG vs NOD Probable Playing XIs
Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro
Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield (wk), Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick
LIG vs NOD Squads
Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Shachi Pai, Grace Ballinger, Bethan Ellis
Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield (wk), Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Ella Telford, Helen Fenby
