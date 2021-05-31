LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Predictions England ODD

Lightning vs Northern Diamonds Dream11 Team Prediction England ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LIG vs NOD at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground: In another exciting match of England ODD 2021, NODana Jaguars will take on Lightning vs Northern Diamonds at the Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground on Monday. The England ODD LIG vs NOD match will start at 03:00 PM IST – May 31. Here is the England ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction, LIG vs NOD Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, LIG vs NOD Probable XIs England ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, Fantasy Playing Tips – England ODD.

TOSS: The England ODD toss between Lightning vs Northern Diamonds will take place at 02:30 PM IST – May 31

Time: 03.00 PM IST.

Venue: Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground

LIG vs NOD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sterre Kalis

Batters – Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont (VC), Ami Campbell

All-rounders – Natalie Sciver, Kathryn Bryce (C), Hollie Armitage, Lucy Higham

Bowlers – Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Sonia Odedra

LIG vs NOD Probable Playing XIs

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield (wk), Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

LIG vs NOD Squads

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Shachi Pai, Grace Ballinger, Bethan Ellis

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield (wk), Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Ella Telford, Helen Fenby

