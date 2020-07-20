LIG vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints

LIG vs PNL Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Limassol Gladiators vs Punjab Lions at 5:30 PM IST July 20: Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. Also Read - NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia Tigers vs Punjab Lions in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST Monday July 20

” Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said. Also Read - LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Limassol Gladiators CC vs Cyrpus Moufflons CC in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST Monday July 20

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Also Read - AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Amdocs CC vs Punjab Lions CC in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST Monday July 20

Toss: The toss between Limassol Gladiators and Punjab Lions will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

LIG vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Gurapartap Singh (captain), Tejwinder Singh (vice-captain), Sadiq Khan, Mangala Gunasekara, Sheryar Orakzai, Naresh Kumar, Babar Ayub, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Pradeep Suranga, Kulwinder Singh

LIG vs PNL SQUADS

Limassol Gladiators: Shahzeb Shah, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Shahid Ali, Murtaza Khan, Jagtar Singh, Rakibul Hasan, Asifur Rehman, Bilal Ahmad, Honey Gori, Hamid Bilal, Fawad Ali, Zulqarnain Rehan, Malik Bilal, Syed Nasir, Anwar Jahid, Asraf Ud-din, Venkat Reddy Kayathi, Sheryar Orakzai, Babar Ayub, Naresh Kumar, Muhammad Ashraf, Pradeep Gangappa, Srikanth Gattupally

Punjab Lions CC: Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Mangala Gunasekara, Faisal Sarwar, Sunil Sharma, Zeeshan Mehmood, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Sukhjeet Singh, Taranjit Singh, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Pradeep Suranga

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIG Dream11 Team/ PNL Dream11 Team/ Limassol Gladiators Dream11 Team/ Punjab Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.