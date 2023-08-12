Home

Sports

Ligue 1 Champions Paris St-Germain Sign France Forward Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona

Ligue 1 Champions Paris St-Germain Sign France Forward Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and scored 40 goals in 185 games, winning three La Liga titles. The 2018 World Cup winner, who will wear the number 23.

Paris St-Germain have signed France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. (Pic: IANS)

Paris: Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain on Saturday announced the signing of France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

Trending Now

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and scored 40 goals in 185 games, winning three La Liga titles. The 2018 World Cup winner, who will wear the number 23.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud,” said Dembele in a media release issued by his new club.

The 26-year-old played in the World Cup final in December, but a thigh injury meant he missed most of the second half of the season as Barca won the title. He has been capped 37 times by France, scoring four goals, and is PSG’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Dembele would be an “important and committed player” for the French side.

“We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be an important and committed player for our Club. The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players. We are proud to be able to bring another French World Cup winner to Paris Saint-Germain as we enter a new great era for our Club,” said Al-Khelaifi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES