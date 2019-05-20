ICC World Cup 2019: India top order batsman KL Rahul was sweating it out ahead of the start of the mega event, the Cricket World Cup. Rahul was seen working out in the gym just to get ready ahead of the WC. He was training on a Sunday and that is giving major fitness goals. Rahul was spotted doing chin-ups. He will play a major role for India in the World Cup at the top of the order. Rahul is in sublime form after a successful IPL. He will walk into the World Cup with a lot of confidence.

Here is the video posted by KL Rahul. He captioned it as, “No Sundays off if you Beasting.”

No Sundays off if you Beasting 💪🏻🦁 #hustleforthemuscle pic.twitter.com/7c1EOS3pVm — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya too did the same as he sweated it out in the gym.

Here is his video:

View this post on Instagram No rest days when the World Cup is around the corner 🏆🇮🇳🏋️‍♂️💪 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on May 19, 2019 at 2:39am PDT

India will be playing their tournament opener on June 5 against a formidable South Africa.