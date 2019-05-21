World Cup 2019: Unlike Pakistan’s Junaid Khan, Englishman David Willey may have got excluded from the World Cup squad, but he promises to root for England. He expressed this with a beautiful video featuring a kid who was dancing. Willey and Denly were the only exclusions from the 17-man squad who played against Pakistan in the recently concluded series. Willey tweet read, “What can I say, I’m absolutely gutted. Still 100% behind the lads. On a positive…..still winning at life!!”

Earlier, Pakistan announced a 15-member squad and Junaid did not find a spot. The 29-year old posted a picture of himself on Twitter with black tape on his mouth and wrote: “I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai).” However, a few hours later Khan deleted his tweet.

Ahead of the England squad selection, there was a cloud over Jofra Archer selection but now that is clear as he has made it to the squad. The other surprise was the omission of David Willey. Alex Hales was not considered for the squad as he got involved in a case which involved drugs. Archer will add value to the squad as he can contribute with the bat and with the bowl, he is also a brilliant fielder.

England World Cup Squad: Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Meanwhile, England will play the tournament opener against South Africa on May 30.