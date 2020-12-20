Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match LIL vs PSG at Stade Pierre-Mauroy: In the upcoming Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture on Sunday late night, Lille will be back in action as they take defending champs Paris Saint-Germain in the competition. The Ligue 1 match between LIL and PSG will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. It will begin at 1.30 AM IST – December 21 in India. In the League standings, Lille are currently in at the second spot with 32 points having won nine, drawn five and lost one game from 15 matches so far. On the oher hand, PSG, are a spot below them at third with 31 points and have surprisingly been more towards the inconsistent side of things this season. The defending champions of France have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games in Ligue 1 as they look to string some momentum. Here is the Ligue 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and LIL vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction, LIL vs PSG Fantasy Football Prediction, LIL vs PSG Probable XIs Ligue 1, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 2020-21 football match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 21.

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders – Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, José Fonte, Abdou Diallo, Alessandro Florenzi

Midfielders – L. Araujo, P. Sarabia, Angel Di Maria (VC)

Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (C), Neymar

LIL vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

Lille – Mike Maignan, Sven Botman, José Fonte, Reinildo Mandava, Zeki Celik, Xeka, Benjamin André, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikoné, Jonathan David, Yusuf Yazici.

Paris Saint-Germain: Sergio Rico, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer, Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Idrissa Gueye, Mitchel Bakker, Alessandro Florenzi, Kylian Mbappé, Moise Kean.

Lille (LIL) – Key Players

Domagoj Bradaric

José Fonte

Sven Botman

Luiz Araújo

Burak Yilmaz

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – Key Players

Keylor Navas

Abdou Diallo

Ángel Di María

Kylian Mbappé

Neymar

LIL vs PSG SQUADS

Lille (LIL): Orestis Karnezis, Mike Maignan, Lucas Chevalier, Zeki Celik, Tiago Djaló, Sven Botman, José Fonte, Adama Soumaoro, Cheikh Niasse, Domagoj Bradaric, Nassim Innocenti, Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Jonathan Ikoné, Eugenio Pizzuto, Renato Sanches, Benjamin André, Boubakary Soumare, Reinildo Mandava, Jonathan David, Luiz Araújo, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz, Isaac Lihadji, Timothy Weah, Jérémy Pied.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

