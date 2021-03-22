LIO vs EAGDream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs EAG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the first semifinal of the Kodak Kerala T20 Cup, KCA Lions will take the field against KCA Eagles.

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIO vs EAG, Kodak Kerala T20, KCA Lions Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles T20, Online Cricket Tips LIO vs EAG T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Kodak Kerala T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Kerala T20.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Lions and KCA Eagles will take place at 9:30 AM IST – March 22.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs EAG My Dream11 Team

Abdul Basith (captain), Karimuttathu Rakesh (vice-captain), Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Gireesh P G, Ashwin Anand, Abhishek Mohan, Rabin Krishnan, N.P. Basil, KC Akshay, Vishweshwar Suresh

LIO vs EAG Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions: Vishnu Mohan, Alfrin Francis, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Vinu Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Abhishek Mohan, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Riyas PA

KCA Eagles: Rabin Krishnan, Subin S, J Ananthakrishnan, Akhil M S, Gireesh P G, Sharafudheen, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, KC Akshay, Basil NP

LIO vs EAG Full Squads

KCA Lions: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhishek Mohan, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh

KCA Eagles: Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew, Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh P G, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay

