Dream11 Team Predictions

LIO vs EAG, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Presidents Cup T20 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles at 10:00 PM IST March 10 Wednesday:

The Lions will take on the Eagles on Wednesday in the ninth match of the ongoing Kodak Presidents Cup T20. The match will start at 10:00 AM IST. Also Read - Smriti Mandhana Creates World Record, Becomes First Cricketer to Hit 10 Consecutive Fifty-Plus Scores in ODIs While Chasing

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Lions and KCA Eagles will take place at 9:30 AM IST, March 10, 2021.

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs EAG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen: A. Bazith-P-A, Akshay Manohar, Ashwin Anand

All-Rounders: Abhishek Mohan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, J. Ananthakrishnan

Bowlers: Vishweshwar Suresh, Vinu Kumar, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

Squads

KCA Lions Squad:

Vinu Kumar, Dheeraj Prem, Vishnu Mohan, Abhishek Mohan, Pathirikattu Midhun, Riya Basheer, Riyas PA, Sudhesan Midhun, Sudhi Anil, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Alfrin Francis, Ashil Prakash, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Abhiram CH, Akshay Manohar, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Eagles Squad:

Gireesh P G, Sharafudheen, Abhishek Nair, Aditya Krishnan, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Shiv Ganesh, Subin S, Asif Salam, Basil NP, KC Akshay, Monukrishna K P, Sreehari S Nair, Ashwin Anand, Basil Mathew.

