LIO vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LIO vs EAG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground Match 22: In the 22nd match of the ongoing Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Lions will lock horns with KCA Eagles today. Also Read - ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Match 9 at Roma Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST March 17 Wednesday

LIO vs EAG Match Details

Toss: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Lions and KCA Eagles will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 17. Also Read - ROY vs TUS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST March 17 Wednesday

Time: 2:00 PM IST Also Read - RM vs ATN Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction UEFA Champions League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Real Madrid vs Atalanta B.C Match at 1:30 AM IST March 17 Wednesday

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs EAG My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Mohan (captain), Abdul Basith (vice-captain), Vishnu Mohan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Manohar, Gireesh P G, K Rakesh, Akhil M S, Vinod Kumar, V Suresh, KC Akshay

LIO vs EAG Full Squads

KCA Lions: Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhishek Mohan, Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh

KCA Eagles: Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen NM, Akhil MS Balan, KC Akshay, NP Basil, Rabin Krishna M, K Adithya Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Subin S, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan

LIO vs EAG Probable XIs

KCA Lions: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Eagles: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Akhil M S, Abhishek Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan, Basil NP

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIO Dream11 Team/ EAG Dream11 Team/ KCA Lions Dream11 Player List/ KCA Eagles Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.