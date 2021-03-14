LIO vs PAN Dream11 Team Predictions

KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak President's Cup Match 17 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs PAN at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha: In the third match of the President's Cup, KCA Panthers will face KCA Lions. KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak President's Cup – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIO vs PAN, Kodak President's Cup 2021, KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers Girona Kodak President's Cup, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Kodak President’s Cup match no. 17 between KCA Panthers and KCA Lions will start from 10:00 AM IST – March 15, 2021. Also Read - EAG vs TUS Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Kodak President’s Cup 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers Match 3 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha March 7 Sunday 10:00 AM IST

Match Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha Also Read - Watch KCA President’s Cup T20 Live Streaming Cricket 2021: When And Where to Watch Matches Live And Stream Online in India

LIO vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Vishnu Mohan, Sachin Suresh

Batters – Abdul Basith, Sachin Mohan (VC), S Roger

All-Rounders – Abhishek Mohan, Vinod Kumar (C), Jose Perayil

Bowlers – KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna, Vishweshwar Suresh

LIO vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

Lions: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu

LIO vs PAN Full Squads

KCA Lions Squad: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Ponnam Rahul, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Midhun PK, Riyas PA

KCA Panthers Squad: Hari Krishnan, KS Aravind, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Sachin Suresh, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, Basil Thampi, Jose Perayil, Kiran Sagar, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinay V Varghese, Adhidev J.

