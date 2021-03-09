LIO vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs PAN at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: The eighth match of the ongoing Presidents Cup will be played between KCA Lions and KCA Panthers today at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST. KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIO vs PAN, Kodak Presidents Cup T20, KCA Lions Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers T20, Online Cricket Tips LIO vs PAN T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers Kodak Presidents Cup T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Presidents Cup T20.

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Lions and KCA Panthers will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 9, 2021.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs PAN My Dream11 Team

Vinod Kumar (captain), Abdul Basith (vice-captain), Vishnu Mohan, Sachin Suresh, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Mohan, Jose Perayil, Aswanth S Sankar, KK Jiyas, Vishweshwar Suresh

LIO vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions: Abhishek Mohan, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Panthers: Sachin Mohan, KS Aravind, Prasoon Prasad, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Monu Krishna, Ashiq Ali, KK Jiyas, Nikhil Babu, Sachin Suresh, Jose Perayil

LIO vs PAN Full Squads

KCA Lions: Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA, Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith

KCA Panthers: Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh, Jose S Perayil, Akshay Chandran, Adhidev KJ, Subin Suresh, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev

