Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

LIO vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nipun Gaikwad, S Karthik, R Ayyanar

Batters – B Surender, Akash Anand Kargawe (vc), A Andrew Subikshan

All-Rounders – S Jasvanth, Arjun Ganesh Shetty

Bowlers – K Vignesh (c), S Raju, N Vengadeshwaran

SQUADS

Lions XI: Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, MalaiRaja M, Vivekanandan R, Thamizhmani G, K Nagur Babu, T Nataraj, Palani R, Pooviarasan M, Radjrathename N, Thennavan N, Sivaraj C

Sharks XI: Alankrit Agarwal, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, N Vengadeshwaran, M Mathan, C VadivelS Suresh Kumar, G Dilip, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, S Rajaram, M Mathavan, Nitin Gaikwad, Ajay Dhansing Badode, N Janarthanan, R Pravin, K Aravind, P Raguraman, SVH Krishna, C Magendiran, K Aravind, S Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, Arjun Ganesh

