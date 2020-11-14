Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the second match of Siechem Pondicherry T20 on Saturday, Lions XI and Sharks XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 LIO vs SHA match will begin at 5.30 PM IST – November 14. Both teams are yet to win a game so far in the tournament and are placed at the bottom of the table. Sharks XI had a forgettable opening game, where they were bundled out for just 57 runs. This will be their second game and they will be desperate for better performance. On the other, Lions XI have played two and haven't managed to win either of them. Their batsmen have struggled so far and they need to step up and put some runs on the board if they are to turn things around and start winning.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Lions XI vs Sharks XI will take place at 5 PM IST – November 14, Saturday.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

LIO vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ayyanar R (C), S Karthik

Batsmen: Surendar B, A Subikshan, Janarthanan N

All-rounders: Arjun Shetty Ganesh (VC), Suresh Kumar, P Thamaraikannan

Bowlers: Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, Vengadeshwaran N

LIO vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Lions XI: Ayyanar R, Karthik S (WK), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (C), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S.

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, Arjun Shetty Ganesh, Raghuraman P, Chiranjeevi G (C), Suresh Kumar, Mathavan M (WK), Iyyappan M, Janarthanan N, Jasvanth S, Vengadeshwaran N, Deepak Sherawat.

LIO vs SHA Squads

Lions XI: R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename.

Sharks XI: Suresh Kumar, DT Chandrasekar, Arjun Shetty, Magendiran Chinnadurai, Alankrit Agarwal, Aravind K, Janarthanan N, Chiranjeevi G, Deepak Sherawat, Dilip G, Iyyappan M, Jasvanth S, Nipun Gaikwad, Raguraman P, Vengadeshwaran N, Vadivel C, SVH Krishna, Aditya Chauhan, Pravin R, Rajaram S, Mathavan M.

