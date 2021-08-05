LIO vs TIG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pondicherry T20

Lions XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs TIG at CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry: In the opening clash of the competition, the Lions XI will lock horns against the Tigers XI. The Tigers XI were the table-toppers last season with four wins in five matches, whereas the Lions XI were reeling at the second-last position with two points to their name. Here is the Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction Pondicherry T20, LIO vs TIG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pondicherry T20, Probable XIs for LIO vs TIG Pondicherry T20 match.

TOSS: The Pondicherry T20 match toss between Lions XI vs Tigers XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – August 5.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CA Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

LIO vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – R Ayyanar

Batsmen – A Ganesh, N Thennavan (VC), N Manik Salekar, A Kumar A

All-rounders – Jasvanth, A Andrew Subikshan, P Ratnaparkhe (C)

Bowlers – M Madan Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Murugan P

LIO vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

Lions XI: S Sivagunal S, A Kumar A, N Salekar, A Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, B Surendar, K Vignesh, Kamaleeshwaran A, Ayyannar R, M Mathan, Murugan P, Rajaram S.

Tigers XI: A Raj R, A Shetty, N Kangayan, Prabhu B, A Subikshan, Jasvanth S, P Ratnaparkhe, Mathavan M, S Sharan Y, S Kumar S, V Raja, V Rajaram.

LIO vs TIG SQUADS

Lions XI: Ajith kumar A, Kamaleeshwaran A, Nitish Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Thennavan N, Magadevan Mathan, Murugan P, Rajaram S, Santhamoorthy S, Satish Jangir B, Baskaran Surendar, Kannan Vignesh, Parameeswaran S, Shri Sivagunal S, Ayyanar R,Muhammed Salmanul Faris.

Tigers XI: Arjun Shetty, Karthikeyan J, Neyan Kangayan, Prabu B, Ragupathy R, Jullian Jacab, Madan Kumar, Saie Sharan Y, Siva Kumar S, Vijay Raja, Vijay Rajaram, Andrew Subikshan, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Aravind Raj R, Mathavan M

