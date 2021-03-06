LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Predictions

KCA Tigers vs KCA Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak President's Cup Match 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs TIG at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The KCA Tigers vs KCA Lions match no. 1 between KCA Tigers and KCA Lions will start from 10:00 AM IST – March 6, 2021.

Match Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

LIO vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Akash C Pillai (captain), Akshay Manohar (vice-captain),Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Mohan, Salman Nizar, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Vinod Kumar C V, Sreesanth, Abhishek Mohan, Sudeshan Midhun

LIO vs TIG Probable Playing XIs

Lions: Vishnu Mohan, Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Bazith P A, Ashil Prakash, Vinod Kumar CV, Riyaz PA, Abhishek Mohan, Sudeshan Midhun, Aswath S Sankar, Sudhi Anil

Tigers: Varun Nayanar, Ajith KA, Akash C Pillai, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Sreesanth, Athul Raveendran, Mohammad Kaif, Akhil Anil

LIO vs TIG Full Squads

KCA Tigers: Sachin Baby, Varun Nayanar, Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif, Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan

KCA Lions: Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIO Dream11 Team/ TIG Dream11 Team/ KCA Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ KCA Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Kodak President’s Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.