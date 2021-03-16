LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs TIG at Sanathana Dharma College Ground Match 20: In the second match of the day, KCA Lions will be up against KCA Tigers. You can check the dream11, probable XI and full squads of both the teams here.

LIO vs TIG Match Details

Toss: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Lions and KCA Tigers will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 16, 2021.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs TIG My Dream11 Team

Abdul Basith (captain), Akhil Scaria (vice-captain), Vishnu Mohan, Varun Nayanar, Ajith K A, Akash Pillai, Ajinas M, Abhishek Mohan, Athul Raveendran, Vinod Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun

LIO vs TIG Full Squads

KCA Lions: Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhishek Mohan, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Tigers: Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS, Ajith KA, Varun Nayanar, Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif, Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas, Sachin MS

LIO vs TIG Probable XIs

KCA Lions: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Tigers: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Fazil Fanoos Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran

