LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.28 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Lions will take on KCA Tuskers at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Saturday. The Kodak Kerala T20 LIO vs TUS match will start at 2 PM IST – March 20. The last time these two teams played against each other this season, Tuskers beat Lions in a nerve-wracking encounter by one run. KCA Lions are at the top of the points table of this season's KCA President's Cup whereas KCA Tuskers are at the fifth position on the Kodak Kerala T20 points table. Lions have played nine matches in this season of the KCA Presidents Cup where they won six matches while KCA Tuskers have played eight matches in this season where they won three matches. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Lions and KCA Tuskers will take place at 1.30 PM IST – March 20.

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vishnu Mohan

Batters – Abdul Bazith-P-A, Akshay Manohar, Vathsal Govind Sharma (VC)

All-Rounders – Abhishek Mohan (C), C G Vinukumar, Joffin Jose

Bowlers – Vinod Kumar-C-V, Karaparambil Monish, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab

LIO vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions: Abhishek Mohan (C), Vishnu Mohan (wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Salman Nizar.

KCA Tuskers: Vathsal Govind (C), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Sreenath K, Karaparambil Monish, Afrad Reshab P N, Vishnu P Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ahmed Farzeen, MD Nidheesh.

LIO vs TUS Squads

KCA Tuskers: Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Lions: Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, MN Neeraj Kumar

