LIO vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LIO vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.15 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Lions will take on KCA Tuskers at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Saturday. The Kodak Kerala T20 LIO vs TUS match will start at 10 AM IST – March 13. Lions are currently in second position in the Kodak Kerala T20 points table, winning three out of their four games. KCA Lions come into this President's Cup game after a dominant win against Eagles. Meanwhile, Tuskers are third in the President's Cup points table, with two wins and two defeats. In their previous Kodak Kerala T20 outing, they restricted the Royals to 107 before romping home with two overs to spare. Openers Anand Krishnan and Nikhil starred with their willows.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Lions TUS KCA Tuskers will take place at 9.30 AM IST – March 13.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

LIO vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Varun Nayanar, Nikhil T

Batters – Ajith K A (C), Ajinas M, Akash Pillai, Anand Krishnan

All-Rounders – Abhijit K, Akhil Scaria

Bowlers – Afrad Reshab (VC), Ahmed Farzeen, Karaparambli Monish

LIO vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions: Abhishek Mohan (C), Ashil Prakash, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Tuskers: Karaparambil Monish (C), Anand Krishnan, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Nikhil T (wk), Ahmed Farzeen.

LIO vs TUS Squads

KCA Tuskers: Vatsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish (C), MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Lions: Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.

