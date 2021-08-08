New Delhi: In an emotional press conference on Sunday, Lionel Messi admitted that he offered to take a 50 per cent wage cut in his salary but the La Liga rules didn’t allow him to sign a new contract with Barcelona. Messi, who is the greatest player ever to play for Barcelona, leave the club after 21 years with teary eyes.Also Read - Lionel Messi Opens up on Barcelona Exit: "Most Difficult Moment of my Career"

Messi said he was convinced he will stay at the club and did everything possible to sign the new Barcelona contract.

'Honestly, when the elections happened (in March), I spoke with (club president Joan) Laporta, we had dinner and after that I was convinced I would be staying,' Messi said in the press conference.

“My new contract was done. All agreed. I wanted to stay and when I came back from holidays, it would be finalised. It’s exactly how Laporta explained it. But at the last minute, with everything with La Liga, it couldn’t happen,” he said.

The 34-year-old was expected to sign a new contract on Thursday after he returned to Barcelona from a family vacation. However, things didn’t happen as planned as Messi had to part ways with the club where he won everything.

Messi, who reportedly was one of the highest paid-athletes during his time at Barcelona, said that he agreed to take the 50 per cent wage cut.

“I offered to lower my salary by 50% and then nothing more was asked of me. We did everything possible.

“Rumours that I was asked for 30% more is a lie. There are many things that are not true, but if I don’t speak, others will speak for me,” he added.

Messi, who left an unparalleled legacy at Barcelona, is now heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.