Legendary footballer and now a free agent – Lionel Messi has agreed to a new contract with his old club – FC Barcelona, claims a report on Wednesday. The new deal will see Messi take a whopping 50 percent pay-cut in order to help the club balance the books. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is likely to sign the contract extension this week, and an announcement to confirm his new contract is imminentAlso Read - Messi Biri: Lionel Messi’s Photo on Beedi Packet Goes Viral, Users Call it ‘His First Indian Endorsement' | See Memes

The 34-year-old Argentine, who has just won his first major tournament with La Albiceleste in Brazil at the Copa America, has finally reached an agreement with his club of over 20 years – a report in Mundo Deportivo claimed. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Contract Renewal Progressing Adequately: Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Messi’s contract with Barcelona expired on June 30, and he is currently not tied to any outfit. There has been constant rumours that Messi might get roped in by another European rival such as Manchester City or PSG. Also Read - Ben Stokes Hails England Football Team After Euro 2020 Final Loss vs Italy, Calls Them Absolute Legends

From a long time, Barcelona have been pondering hard on freeing up space in their salary cap that will allow a club icon to be tied down on fresh terms.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also stated that contract talks with Messi are “progressing adequately” and are optimistic about retaining the talismanic footballer.

Last summer, Messi tried to force an exit but relented due to a wish not to drag Barca through the courts while accusing former president Josep Bartomeu of not keeping his word.

However, by getting Messi to stay on until retirement has been the chief priority of Bartomeu’s successor Laporta. The latter took over the reins in March.

Meanwhile, Barca are apparently aware that due to his advancing years, Messi is not likely to complete the full half-decade on the Camp Nou.