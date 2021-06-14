The Lionel Messi-led Argentina side will lock horns with a formidable Chile in their Copa America 2021 tournament opener on Monday night at Estadio Nilton Santos. With all eyes on Messi, the Argentine football icon reckoned getting off to a winning start could make all the difference as it would give the side peace of mind. Also Read - Copa America 2021: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, IST Time Table, TV Telecast and Live Streaming

"We need an important victory. We have been doing things well, growing, but we need to win the first game. It is important to start with the three points, it gives you peace of mind for what is coming," Messi told Ole.

Hailing the Chile side, Messi said that they will be no pushovers and the two sides are familiar with each other.

“We know that it will be difficult. We are playing against Chile again. We know each other a lot and they are a tough opponent that we are going to meet..” he added.

Messi reckoned the side has been training together for a long time and are on the right track.

“I think we became strong as a group. Most of the players have been working together for a long time. We have already have played in Copa America, so we have the experience that having played it gives you. We are still in training and I think we are on the right track,” he added further.

Chile and Argentina locked horns recently during an international friendly and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Argentina is unbeaten in their ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers and stays second behind Brazil but the Lionel Scaloni side has not won either of their last two games and that would be a cause for concern.

How to watch the game in India?

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.