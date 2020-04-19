David Beckham has added his voice to the current generation of football’s eternal debate – who is better: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? And the midfield legend has made his choice – there’s nobody like Messi. Also Read - Sir Alex Ferguson Tried to Convince Cristiano Ronaldo to Join Barcelona Instead of Real Madrid in 2009: Reports

Messi and Ronaldo continue to polarise fans and experts alike with the Argentine playmaker revered for his incredible natural skills while Ronaldo peerless in his approach to achieve perfection. Also Read - Ex Manchester United Star Phil Neville Was a 'Cricketing Genius' Who Could Have Been 'England's Sachin Tendulkar or Ricky Ponting': Andrew Flintoff

While accepting the duo stand above the rest from the current crop of footballers, clearly one is better than the other. Also Read - ICC Shares Chris Gayle Imitating Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Celebration, Fans React | WATCH VIDEO

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” Beckham was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Ronaldo inherited Beckham’s iconic No. 7 shirt at Manchester United before retracing the steps of his predecessor to join Real Madrid, a club he dreamt of playing when growing up. After tasting success with Real, the Portuguese forward was signed by Italian giants Juventus in 2018.

He has won league titles in England, Spain and now Italy, Champions League with Man United and Real, and has also tasted success with the national having won the Euro Championships in 2014 and the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2019.

On the other hand, Messi has spent the entirety of his senior career with FC Barcelona having won multiple domestic trophies and champions league titles. He also won the Olympic gold with Argentina in 2008 and is widely praised for his incredible abilities to score and provide assists in equal measure.

Beckham had the opportunity to square off against Messi in Champions League when he was with PSG in 2013. Barcelona progressed to the semifinals on away goals despite a 3-3 stalemate over the two legs.

“We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored,” Beckham recalled. “Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose. Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of. We didn’t lose against Barcelona, and that is something that should motivate us.”