Lionel Messi and Argentina in BIG trouble with FIFA ahead of World Cup 2026 final vs Spain due to…

Lionel Messi provided two assists in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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Lionel Messi and Argentina team with a Falkland Islands protest banner after FIFA World Cup 2026 win over England. (Photo: IANS)

Defending champions Argentina book their place in the second successive FIFA World Cup final with a 2-1 win over England in the semfinal match at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. There is no love lost between Argentina and England – both and off the field over the Falkland Islands. The islands lie in the South Atlantic region, roughly 500 km east of Argentina, but they are currently administered as a self-governing British Overseas Territory.

Argentina claim inherited sovereignty over them from Spain after gaining independence and argues that Britain unlawfully took control in 1833, removing the Argentine authorities. Argentina regards the islands, along with South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and surrounding waters, as an integral part of its national territory.

The Argentina national football team now risk disciplinary action from FIFA ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 final vs Spain in New York on Sunday. Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates celebrated their semi-final win against England by holding a banner that supports their country’s claims to the Falkland Islands.

The defending champions staged a stunning late fightback with two late goals to defeat England 2-1 and advanced to the final. Soon after the win, Argentina players celebrated while holding a banner reading ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’, which translates as ‘The Falklands are Argentine’, before leaving it on the pitch.

Argentina’s players held up a sign after full time that said: “The Malvinas Islands (Falklands) belong to Argentina.” pic.twitter.com/scUi3Eq3Ft — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 15, 2026

The Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the south-west Atlantic Ocean, remain the subject of a sovereignty dispute between Britain and Argentina for a long time now. The UK says it has administered the islands for nearly two centuries and stresses the principle of self-determination: the islanders should decide their own political future. Britain says it will not negotiate sovereignty unless the islanders wish it.

On April 2, 1982, Argentine forces invaded the islands. Britain sent a military task force and regained control after a conflict lasting about ten weeks. Argentina surrendered on June 14, 1982. The war caused hundreds of military deaths and left a lasting emotional and political impact in both countries.

After La Albeceste’s semifinal win, Argentina vice-president Victoria Villarruel posted on X, “The Falklands are Argentine! They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts.”

However, before the semi-final, Villarruel had said, “This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more. It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!”

Argentina players also sang chants which referenced the Falklands and Argentina greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi following their dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt in the last 16. FIFA earlier fined the Argentine Football Association 20,000 pounds after their players held up a Falklands banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia in 2014.

Harry Kane’s England will now take on Kylian Mbappe’s France in the third-place Playoff match in Miami on Saturday.