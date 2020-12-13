Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo compared Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi to his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Arthur is one of the few players in world football to had the luxury to play with both Messi and Ronaldo in the European League. Before Juventus, the Brazillian midfielder was part of Barcelona for about 2 years where he shared good partnership with the Argentine. Also Read - Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs LEV Live Football Match

Arthur joined Juventus at the start of the ongoing season in a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic.

After the group stage encounter between Juventus and Barcelona, Arthur talked about playing with the two modern-day greats of world football.

The Brazillian playmaker said that Messi and Ronaldo are identical in nature as they both are motivated for the game throughout 90 minutes.

“They’re champions above all else. In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always. If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best.”

However, Arthur feels that his Juventus teammate is more accessible than Messi. He further talked about Ronaldo’s work process in the training session.

“Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination. He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance,” Arthur added.

Earlier, Ronaldo also talked about his relationship with Messi after a crucial 3-0 win over the Spanish giants in the UEFA Champions League group stage match.

“I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi,” Ronaldo told Movistar. “As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years (I have been) sharing prizes with him.

“I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him. “But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement,” he added.