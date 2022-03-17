New Delhi: World Cup winning defender for France, Frank Leboeuf has made a big statement regarding PSG star Lionel Messi and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo that two of the greatest footballers in the history of the game are no longer the best players in the world right now.Also Read - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League Round of 16 in India: When And Where to Watch MUN vs ATM Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

Leboeuf wants people to shift their focus on Messi-Ronaldo as the 'era has changed'.

"I think we have to stop focusing on those players and we don't have to compare them anymore and of course, they have been fantastic and are still fantastic players but the era has changed", he told to ESPN's YouTube channel.

The ex French international bets more on the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the next two talents to rule world football in the coming years.

We are waiting for Haaland next season, we want to see Mbappe more, some new players are going to come up and we are going to forget a little bit about those 2 fantastic players and will recognize their talent, but won’t see them as the 2 best players right now in the football world.” he added.

Both Messi and Ronaldo didn’t have the best of matches in their respective second-leg fixtures in the Round of 16 as PSG and Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the first knock-out round of the season’s competition. Two of the greatest players in the world football failed to come up with goals as PSG lost 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid and Manchester United lost to another Spanish side, Atletico Madrid 2-1 on the return leg at Old Trafford.