Lionel Messi’s Argentina, France and Norway among last 8 standing at FIFA World Cup 2026: Full Quarterfinals schedule, TV Timing, livestreaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals stages will begin on Thursday with a clash between Kylian Mbappe's France and Morocco in Boston.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/lionel-messi-argentina-france-and-norway-among-last-8-standing-at-fifa-world-cup-2026-full-quarterfinals-schedule-tv-timing-livestreaming-8468606/ Copy

Lionel Messi (from left), Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. (Photo: IANS)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 stages has come to a thrilling end with defending champions Argentina overturning a 2-0 deficit to beat Egypt thank to a stoppage time goal in Atlanta on Tuesday. Out of a whopping 32 nations, only 8 teams are left standing with Argentina leading the way along-side France, Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, Morocco and Switzerland.

Morocco had kicked off the knockout stage in style, producing a commanding display to eliminate co-hosts Canada. The Atlas Lions picked up right where they left off in Qatar – where they were surprise semifinalists – while Canada can take pride in reaching the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

France were pushed all the way by a resilient Paraguay side in a fiercely contested encounter. The ‘Les Bleus’ eventually edged through thanks to a Kylian Mbappe penalty after Paraguay’s disciplined defensive display threatened to force extra time.

The 2022 runners-up France will now take on Morocco in the first FIFA World 2026 quarterfinal at the Gillette Stadium on Boston on Thursday.

The biggest shock of the round came in New Jersey, where Norway stunned five-time World Cup winners Brazil. Erling Haaland’s brace ended the five-time champions’ campaign, while Neymar signed off his final World Cup appearance with a late penalty. Norway’s fearless performances have firmly established them as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

Norway will now face Harry Kane’s England in the quarterfinals after they defeated co-hosts Mexico. England will take on Norway for a berth in the semifinal at the Hard Rock Stadium on Miami on Saturday.

Another icon also bid farewell to the World Cup. Portugal were heartbreakingly knocked out by Spain after Mikel Merino struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner. While Spain’s young generation continues to impress, Cristiano Ronaldo’s illustrious World Cup journey came to an emotional end.

Meanwhile, controversy surrounded Belgium’s clash after Folarin Balogun’s suspension was overturned following his red card in the previous round, a decision that drew criticism ahead of kickoff. Belgium responded in emphatic fashion on the pitch, cruising to a 4-1 victory to book their place in the quarter-finals and sending the co-hosts out.

Spain will now go up against Belgium in the quarterfinal clash at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

The final quarterfinal will be clash between record-breaking Messi’s Argentina against Switzerland. The Swiss have made it to their first quarterfinal in World Cup after 72 years.

Argentina will place the Swiss in the fourth quarterfinal at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday.

Here are all the details about FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

Teams Date Time(IST) Morocco vs France July 10 1.30 am Spain vs Belgium July 11 12.30 am Norway vs England July 12 2.30 am Argentina vs Switzerland July 12 6.30 am

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals LIVE on TV in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.