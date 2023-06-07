Lionel Messi, Argentine World Cup Winner, Joins Inter Miami In Major League Soccer

New Delhi: Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, according to Italian senior journalist Fabrizio Romano. Messi was a free agent after he left Ligue 1 giants PSG after spending two years at the French club.

