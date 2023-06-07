ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Lionel Messi, Argentine World Cup Winner, Joins Inter Miami In Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi, Argentine World Cup Winner, Joins Inter Miami In Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi was a free agent after he and Paris Saint-Germain wished not to renew the contract at the end of the season.

Updated: June 7, 2023 9:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, Lionel Messi joins MLS, Lionel Messi goes to MLS, Lionel Messi transfer, Lionel Messi transfer rumours, Lionel Messi leaves PSG, Lionel Messi new home, Lionel Messi new club, Lionel Messi moves to United States, Lionel Messi football, Lionel Messi news, Lionel Messi updates, Lionel Messi latest news,
Lionel Messi is a seven time Ballon d'Or winner. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, according to Italian senior journalist Fabrizio Romano. Messi was a free agent after he left Ligue 1 giants PSG after spending two years at the French club.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.