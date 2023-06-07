By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lionel Messi, Argentine World Cup Winner, Joins Inter Miami In Major League Soccer
Lionel Messi was a free agent after he and Paris Saint-Germain wished not to renew the contract at the end of the season.
New Delhi: Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, according to Italian senior journalist Fabrizio Romano. Messi was a free agent after he left Ligue 1 giants PSG after spending two years at the French club.
BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami
Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.
#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023
