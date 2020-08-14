Lionel Messi brushed aside all the rumours of his fierce rivalry with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and answered the billion-dollar question. Ahead of the much-awaited Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich, Messi was asked if he would pass Ronaldo if they played for the same side. The Barca star admitted that eventually, he would. Also Read - UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details: Full schedule, Timings of Quarter-Finals, Semis And Final, Team News

“I guess so, in the end, yes,” he told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. Also Read - Paul Pogba Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus Could Offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United After Champions League Exit

Earlier, Messi had hailed Ronaldo, calling him a ‘predatory striker’. Also Read - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski Could Pip Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Goal Tally

Messi had said: “It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score. He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum, he converts.”

There were rumours that Barcelona could be interested in Ronaldo after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague revealed that Ronaldo has been offered to every club, which includes Barcelona.

Adding further Balague went on to reveal that Ronaldo was earlier offered to Real Madrid, who declined the offer.

“We have seen this over the last months, we have seen links with Real Madrid, Madrid said ‘no chance! He’s not coming back. There have been talks about MLS etcetera because Juventus wants to get rid of that wage. It’s as drastic as that,” Balague added further.

Soon, the rumours were put to rest by Ronaldo’s close advisors as per a report on AS.

The Juventus star – whose contract with the Turin side is till 2022 – is absolutely fine with his side and has no plans of moving elsewhere.

The 35-year-old has been in good form despite Juventus’ shock exit from the Champions League against Lyon.

He has scored 37 goals in 46 games this season, he also scored a brace in the second leg Champions League fixture against Lyon, but Juve lost on basis of away goals.