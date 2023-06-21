Home

Lionel Messi will be earning $50-60 million per year at Inter Miami and make his debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

Miami: Argentina’s World Cup winning star Lionel Messi will be making $50 million to $60 million per year at his new club Inter Miami and make his Major League Soccer debut in a home encounter on July 21.

According to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas, the club and the player have agreed to terms and the paperwork and visa are currently being finalised. Messi will sign the contract after July 30, the date on which his contract with Paris Saint Germain expires.

Messi yet-to-signed contract runs through 2025 with an option to extend it to one more year. The 35-year-old’s first game for Inter Miami will be against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale.

It was also announced that the capacity of the DRV PNK Stadium will be increased by 3,000 to 3,200 seats in the next four weeks by filling in the corners, raising it to about 22,000.

“I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States,” Mas told the Miami Herald.

“I have a very, very strong held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world. I cannot over emphasize the magnitude of this announcement.”

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are also in talks with former Barcelona star Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the MLS’s Eastern Conference with 15 points from their first 16 games.

The club parted ways with head coach Gary Neville on June 1. In his two full seasons in charge, Neville didn’t achieve anything extrardinary and guided them to 11th (of 14) and 6th (of 14) place finishes in Eastern Conference and qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022.

