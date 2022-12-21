Lionel Messi Avoids MAJOR Accident During Argentina’s Open-Top Bus Parade After FIFA World Cup Win | WATCH VIDEO

An open-top bus was organised for a parade. While Messi was getting on the bus, a cable wire nearly knocked him down - it was a close shave.

Lionel Messi accident

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi was in top form during the final against France during the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail stadium on Sunday. His brilliance with three goals helped Argentina win the World Cup. With the win, Argentina ended a 36-year wait. Social media and fans went into a tizzy after Messi’s Argentina won the coveted crown. Plaudits and personalities from all walks of life hailed the team after the win, but what happened when the team reached Buenos Aires was incredible. Fans in huge numbers gathered on the streets to congratulate the players. An open-top bus was organised for a parade. While Messi was getting on the bus, a cable wire nearly knocked him down – it was a close shave.

Here is the video:

The clip shows crazy fans trying to jump onto the bus in order to get close to the stars. Things went out of hand and soon a helicopter had to be called to airlift the players safely.

The team had arrived in the early hours of Tuesday at Ezeiza airport. It was midnight yet fans were there to welcome the heroes with flags and banners.

Messi scored seven goals in the tournament and also became the first player to score in every stages in the tournament. He was also awarded the Golden Ball which is given to the Player of the Tournament. He was playing his fifth and final World Cup.