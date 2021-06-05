Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the world – if not the best. Messi is loved by fans for his goals on-the-pitch and for his personality off-it as well. Messi has time and again showed that he knows how to win hearts. The Argentine superstar is once again being wowed by fans for his response to an eight-year-old girl, named Felicitas Flores. The Argentine girl dedicated a video to Messi where she flaunts her incredible skills with the football at her leg. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Incredible Speed During Spain vs Portugal International Friendly, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The young girl dreams of meeting her idol in flesh and blood someday. She dedicated the video to her "idol" Messi "with affection".

On spotting the video, Messi responded to it in the most loving manner. Messi replied, "Many thanks for the dedication, I watched the video and you're a genius."

The legendary Argentine is currently prepping for the upcoming Copa America where he would have eyes on him and would be expected to deliver for Argentina. Messi, who has never won the World Cup or the Copa for Argentina, would like to set the record straight.