Lionel Messi Barcelona Contract Live Updates

It may sound heartbreaking but that is how it is, Lionel Messi will no more be a Barcelona player in less than 24 hours. But again, rumours suggest that Joan Laporta is interested in getting Messi onboard with a new deal. What happens would be extremely interesting from the point of view of the footballing globe. Also Read - Toni Kroos, German Football Icon, Set to Announce International Retirement After EURO 2020 Exit: Reports

The rumours also suggest that PSG and Manchester City are interested in getting the services of the Argentine icon. What happens remains to be seen. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest on Messi’s contract scenario. Messi is currently on national duty, he is featuring in the ongoing Copa America. The 34-year-old has been in top form recently and is hellbent on taking Argentina all the way. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Spotted Without Mask at Wembley During England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match, PIC Goes Viral

Live Updates

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Messi Barcelona Contract LIVE Updates: The Argentine is currently on national duty. He is playing the Copa America 2021 where Messi with three goals to his name thus far is the leading scorer. To add to that, he also has two assists to his credit apart from having 17 shots at goal – which is the highest.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Messi Barcelona Contract LIVE Updates: The Argentine star holds all of the main records in FC Barcelona’s history after equaling Xavi as the footballer with the most games played (767). Now, the No. 10 can boast of being the Barça player with the most goals, most games, most titles, and most wins in the club’s 121-year history.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Messi Barcelona Contract LIVE Updates: In a few hours from now, Messi would be a free agent. That has never happened. Will he rejoin Pep Guardiola at Etihad or will PSG roll out enough moolah to lure the Argentine?

  • 12:31 PM IST

  • 12:26 PM IST

    Messi Barcelona Contract LIVE Updates: Today, June 30, could be historic for Messi and his fans. Rumours suggest that he would get an extension at Camp Nou and if that happens, fans would be elated. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates on Messi.