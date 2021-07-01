Lionel Messi Barcelona Contract Live Updates

It may sound heartbreaking but that is how it is, Lionel Messi will no more be a Barcelona player in less than 24 hours. But again, rumours suggest that Joan Laporta is interested in getting Messi onboard with a new deal. What happens would be extremely interesting from the point of view of the footballing globe. Also Read - Toni Kroos, German Football Icon, Set to Announce International Retirement After EURO 2020 Exit: Reports

The rumours also suggest that PSG and Manchester City are interested in getting the services of the Argentine icon. What happens remains to be seen. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest on Messi’s contract scenario. Messi is currently on national duty, he is featuring in the ongoing Copa America. The 34-year-old has been in top form recently and is hellbent on taking Argentina all the way. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Spotted Without Mask at Wembley During England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match, PIC Goes Viral

