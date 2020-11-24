From the transfer saga to his current form, things have not gone according to the script for Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. Now, footage has surfaced on the social space of Barca’s latest training session and Messi can be seen lonely. This is a video clip that will break the hearts of millions of Messi fans. In the footage, the players are taking rounds during the training session at Camp Nou. While everyone is taking laps together, Messi is seen disengaged. Also Read - Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League Live Streaming in India: When And Where to Watch PSG vs CHE Live UCL Match

It clearly seems like the pressure and all the talk around him is getting the better of the Argentine.

Here is the footage:

Reacting to this footage, a Twitter user wrote: “He is clearly hurt. No one to support him within the club, on the field or off the field.”

Another user tweeted: “He’s exhausted mentally, went through so many things that I don’t know how can he still keep up. It 100% has a major effect on his form.”

Here is what another user quipped: “This is really heartbreaking. He feels lonely and abandoned in a place he called home his entire life.”

There have also reportedly been speculations of a rift between Messi and Antonie Griezmann following the Frenchman’s former manager Eric Olhats’ statement. Now, Griezmann has rubbished all the rumours.

“I have been putting up with comments for a long while and now it’s time to say enough,” Griezmann was quoted as saying in an interview with Movistar.

“My agent is my sister, but she doesn’t speak. Neither do my parents. As no one speaks, Eric offers an opinion but that can do a lot of damage and create doubts about my relationship with Leo. Leo knows I have a lot of respect for him. I learn from him,” he added.

Meanwhile, he will not be part of the Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev as manager Ronald Koeman feels the star needs rest.