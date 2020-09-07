Things are back to normal at Camp Nou as Lionel Messi made a U-turn and decided to stay in Barcelona, after expressing his desire of making a move after the side’s humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Messi – who wore the new shirt of the club – is reportedly set to take part in his first session under new boss Ronald Koeman on Monday. Also Read - IPL 2020: RCB Invite Barcelona's Lionel Messi to Play Football With Virat Kohli | POST

According to reports in Spain, Messi underwent a coronavirus test over the weekend.

On Monday morning, Barca tweeted an image of the record-breaking forward, 33, posing in the pink shirt of their third kit for 2020-21.

🐐 Leo Messi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2020

Here is how fans reacted:

He told Goal: “I am going to continue in the club because the president (Josep Bartomeu) told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700million clause, that that is impossible, and then the only other way was to go to court.

“I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here,” he added.

The Argentine also revealed that another reason for him to reverse his decision was his family and it is no secret that Messi is very close to them.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been with Barcelona since the age of 13 and is the club’s all-time record goalscorer. Speculations were rife that Messi is in talks with Pep Guardiola and is interested in reuniting with him at Etihad.

He has also won over 30 major titles with Barca, including 10 LaLiga triumphs and four Champions Leagues.